KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Million

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, KCCPAD has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KCCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. KCCPAD has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $2,627.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00403129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00544047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About KCCPAD

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

KCCPAD Coin Trading

