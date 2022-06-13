Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in May

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KPELY stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Monday. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. Keppel has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

