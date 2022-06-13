Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 180.03 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.21). Approximately 241,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 204,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.20 ($2.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.60. The company has a market cap of £112.51 million and a PE ratio of -16.11.

Get Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust alerts:

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:KPC)

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.