Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 180.03 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.21). Approximately 241,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 204,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.20 ($2.36).
The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.60. The company has a market cap of £112.51 million and a PE ratio of -16.11.
Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:KPC)
