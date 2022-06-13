Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,450 ($43.23) price objective on the stock.

KWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($41.35) to GBX 3,150 ($39.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,275 ($41.04).

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 2,356 ($29.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,950 ($24.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,366 ($42.18). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,378.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,464.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.02%.

In other news, insider Ross King Graham bought 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($27.36) per share, with a total value of £99,479.31 ($124,660.79). Also, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($28.55), for a total transaction of £6,059.48 ($7,593.33).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

