Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,450 ($43.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KWS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($41.35) to GBX 3,150 ($39.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,275 ($41.04).

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 2,352 ($29.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,950 ($24.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,366 ($42.18). The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,378.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,464.18.

In related news, insider Jon Hauck sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($28.55), for a total value of £6,059.48 ($7,593.33). Also, insider Ross King Graham acquired 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($27.36) per share, for a total transaction of £99,479.31 ($124,660.79).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

