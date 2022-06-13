Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.54. 3,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

