Kin (KIN) Reaches Market Cap of $22.93 Million

Kin (KIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $22.93 million and $542,955.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00400269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00042730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00528973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,884,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,872,204,746,105 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

