KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168,288 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 1.2% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Shares of KKR opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

