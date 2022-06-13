KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,989 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in KLA were worth $105,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in KLA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $320.00 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $287.44 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.07.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.05.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

