Kopp Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kopp Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.0% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $380.73 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $381.98 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

