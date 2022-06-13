Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Mimecast comprises approximately 1.5% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIME remained flat at $$79.92 during trading hours on Monday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,227. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

