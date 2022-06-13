Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,277. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.