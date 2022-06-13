Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,442 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 89,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $319,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 79,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.52. The stock had a trading volume of 217,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024,091. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

