Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,418 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,542,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,817,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,355,000 after acquiring an additional 619,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,521,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 143,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,105. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.