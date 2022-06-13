Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 113,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 375,182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 141,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 337,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

