Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $2.24 Million in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Olin makes up about 2.0% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $152,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,465,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $3.96 on Monday, reaching $57.05. 22,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,910. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

