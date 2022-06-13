Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $424,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,570 shares of company stock worth $52,144,669 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $10.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.20. The company had a trading volume of 77,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,340. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.82.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

