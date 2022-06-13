Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $3.08 Million Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF comprises about 2.8% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.81% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1,601.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 72,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTH traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.38. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.01. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $175.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

