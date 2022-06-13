Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $353,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 269,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,658,381. The company has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.