Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,196,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,567,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 174,509 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 120,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 93,278 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 69,156 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,453,000.

KBA traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,387. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14.

