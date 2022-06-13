Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $25.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $342,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $144,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,737 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,446,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,717,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 587,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 531,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

