Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
KURRY traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $25.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.63. Kuraray has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.
Kuraray Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuraray (KURRY)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.