Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

KURRY traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $25.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.63. Kuraray has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.

Kuraray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

