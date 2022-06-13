Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Up 116.7% in May

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LTNC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,793. Labor Smart has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Labor Smart (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Labor Smart (LTNC)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Labor Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labor Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.