Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Up 116.7% in May

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LTNC remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,793. Labor Smart has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About Labor Smart

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

