Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Update

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 15th total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,995. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Landcadia Holdings IV has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter worth $3,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 22.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,443,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

