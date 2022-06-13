LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Down 58.3% in May

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. AXA S.A. owned approximately 0.90% of LAVA Therapeutics worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVTX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,399. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that LAVA Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

