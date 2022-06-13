Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC – Get Rating) fell 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.60. 2,146,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$740.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.57.
Leagold Mining Company Profile (TSE:LMC)
Further Reading
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.