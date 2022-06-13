Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LEAT traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.15. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,916. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 17.58%.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.