Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Leidos has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Leidos has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Leidos to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,436. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Leidos by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Leidos by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

