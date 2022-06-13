Lethean (LTHN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $178,879.28 and approximately $32.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,418.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.86 or 0.05311571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00190055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00605054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00568227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00064163 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003756 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.