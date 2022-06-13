Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock worth $27,635,491 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.73.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.76. 20,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,198. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

