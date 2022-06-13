Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 44,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $860,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $4.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.96. The stock had a trading volume of 350,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,972,979. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $404.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

