Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,338 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

AES stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. 29,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,255. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

