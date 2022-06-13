Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,811. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

