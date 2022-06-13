Liberty Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $314.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.28 and its 200 day moving average is $343.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $306.28 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

