Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 27.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $211.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

