Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $161.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.67 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

