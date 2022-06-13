Liberty Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 399.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.17 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.