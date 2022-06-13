LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 184.0 days.
Shares of LIFULL stock remained flat at $$1.39 during trading on Monday. LIFULL has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $183.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of -0.64.
LIFULL Company Profile (Get Rating)
