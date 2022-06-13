Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.27

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.27 and last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 9313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNW)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

