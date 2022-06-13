LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $1,644.97 and $7.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

42-coin (42) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,898.50 or 1.83692780 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000085 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

