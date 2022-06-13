Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $425.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.24.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

