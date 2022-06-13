Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $423.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,985. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.24. The stock has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

