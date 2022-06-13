Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a growth of 253.5% from the May 15th total of 49,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE:LGV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 686,682 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $11,124,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 898,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 267,649 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $8,052,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 459.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

