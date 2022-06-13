Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOW. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.94.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $186.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.40.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

