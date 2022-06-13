Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham Sells 6,600 Shares

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham sold 6,600 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.48, for a total transaction of C$75,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$183,680.

MDI traded down C$0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.19 and a twelve month high of C$12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$927.96 million and a P/E ratio of 27.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.97.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

