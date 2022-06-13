Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE MDI opened at C$11.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.97. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of C$7.19 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$962.70 million and a P/E ratio of 28.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.22, for a total transaction of C$183,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at C$195,520. Also, insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 3,900 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total transaction of C$49,947.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,836,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$113,174,293.56. Insiders have sold 106,200 shares of company stock worth $1,320,239 in the last quarter.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

