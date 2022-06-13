Mark FitzPatrick Buys 19 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,038 ($13.01) per share, with a total value of £197.22 ($247.14).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 985 ($12.34) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £27.08 billion and a PE ratio of -15.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,019.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,143.07. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 881 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,566 ($19.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77.

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($19.92) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($20.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($20.68) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($19.42) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,695.91 ($21.25).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.