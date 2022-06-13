Maro One Day Trading Volume Reaches $220,648.00 (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Maro has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $17.61 million and approximately $220,648.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

