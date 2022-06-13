Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA traded down $10.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.81. 53,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,758. The stock has a market cap of $314.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

