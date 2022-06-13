Menlo Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.6% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.